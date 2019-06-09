950 Kazakh nationals vote at Moscow polling station

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - As of 4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 950 citizens of Kazakhstan have voted at polling station No. 265 at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation, Kazinform correspondent cites the precinct electoral commission.

It is emphasized that voting is taking place in a calm atmosphere and the activity of voters is high.



It is to be recalled that 5 polling stations were established at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Russia: in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan, and Omsk, where citizens of Kazakhstan who are in the Russian Federation can exercise their right to vote. Voting is held from 7:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m. local time.