954 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hrs
Almaty city remains the area with the highest number of fresh daily infections – 297 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Almaty region posted the third highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 99. 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region.
63 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Akmola region, 51 – in West Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 47 – Kostanay region, 43 – in Pavlodar region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in North Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.
Kazakhstan has detected 225,685 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.