96 facilities built as part of Rural Healthcare Modernization project in Kazakhstan

96 healthcare facilities were built as part of the Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project in Kazakhstan to ensure high-quality medical assistance in rural areas, construction of 321 facilities is under construction, Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

655 healthcare facilities will be built at large countrywide.

She said the modernization of multifield hospitals started in the districts, and construction of perinatal centers began in the regions. Republican first aid coordination centers, telemedicine consultations, and cancer treatment centers open their doors.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed despite the budget deficit the Government has allocated the necessary funds for the project development. The work of akimats is being monitored.