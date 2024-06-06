9.6 million foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023
9.6 million foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan last year, Kazinform News Agency quoted Nurtas Karipbayev, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Industry, as saying at a press briefing today.
The figure has doubled compared to 2022, he said.
The number of Kazakhstani nationals travelling within the country increased by 1 million. In 2023, the number of domestic travelers reached 9.6 million people.
According to Nurtas Karipbayev, Kazakhstan’s tourism sector fully restored after the pandemic and reached historic high on major indicators.
“The amount of services provided by the places of accommodation reached 229 billion tenge which is 1.3 times more than in 2022. Tax revenues from tourism sector made 450 billion tenge, which is 64 billion tenge more against 2022 indicator,” Nurtas Karipbayev said.