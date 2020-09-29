96% of COVID-19 patients recover in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The administration office of North Kazakhstan region has held a meeting to discuss the first wave of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the meeting, Kabdrakhman Saktaganov, head of the health office, said that a total of 4,091 coronavirus infections had been registered across the region since March of 2020, which is 3.7% of the country’s COVID-19 caseload.

He went on to say that 3,919 or 96% of the region’s COVID-19 tally had recovered. 21 people or 0.5% of the all infected people have succumbed to the disease.

The region has also reported 1,651 pneumonia cases which have the COVID-19-like symptoms with negative PRC test results.

According to him, 300 beds including 134 infectious ones have been rolled out since the pandemic. Their number grew 9 fold to up to 2,415 during the peak of the pandemic. 2,666 medical workers have fought the virus in the region.