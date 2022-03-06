960 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 960 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

535 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 69 in Atyrau region, 14 in Almaty region, 24 in East Kazakhstan, 112 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 44 in Karaganda region, 51 in Kostanay region, 5 in Mangistau region, 30 in Pavlodar region, 69 in North Kazakhstan. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,276,577.