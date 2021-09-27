960 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 960 schoolchildren tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Almaty region since the start of the academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, out of all registered cases among schoolchildren 215 infections were recorded during summer holidays, 702 – during in-person studies and 25 – during online studies.

Out of 578 201 classes (or 2,753 schoolchildren) have so far returned to in-person lessons.

As of September 27, Almaty region has reported 50,402 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection. 162 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past day, including 13 symptomless cases.

747,411 (68%) residents of Almaty region have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 642,965 (58%) people in the region.