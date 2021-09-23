962 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 66,215, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 11,653 are treated as in-patients and 54,562 as out-patients.

962 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 239 in critical condition, and 131 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 2,693 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,905 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.