966 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus, total at 385,043

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 966 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

228 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 174 in Almaty and 13 in Shymkent cities, 26 in Akmola region, 56 in Almaty region, 124 in Atyrau region, 69 in East Kazakhstan, 30 in Zhambyl region, 48 in West Kazakhstan, 50 in Karaganda region, 29 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 28 in Mangistau region, 53 in Pavlodar region, 18 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries from COVID-19 the countrywide climbed to 385,043.