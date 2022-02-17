97 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42,319 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 42,319 COVID-19 patients, 5,684 are in-patients, and 36,635 are out-patients.

They also include 299 severe patients, 126 critical patients, and 97 patients on lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 4,326 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



