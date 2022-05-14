973,295 people receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 1,109,281 people have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 973,295 the second shot in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 837,583 teenagers, 38,955 pregnant women and 138,517 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 776,019 teens, 34,401 pregnant women, and 125,306 nursing women.

Notably, the country has logged five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 258 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



