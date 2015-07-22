98.6% of all acts of court of Kazakhstan found to be legal and justified

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 98.6% of all acts of court of Kazakhstan have been ruled to be legal and justified, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami told speaking at an enlarged sitting on the results of the work of courts of the country in the first half of the year.

"Thus, the results of courts' work show good indicators in terms of quality and observance of time spent on consideration of cases in the first half of 2015. Besides, 98.6% of all acts of court of Kazakhstan have been found legal and justified in the first half of the year," K. Mami noted.

He also added that in accordance with the results of the independent social survey held in the first half of 2015, a high level of competence and professionalism of judges was registered. 12206 people took part in the survey.

"80% of all respondents trust judges, 83% of respondents are satisfied with the preparedness of judges for trials. In total, 71.3% of respondents expressed their satisfaction with the work of the courts of the country," K. Mami added.