98 COVID-like pneumonia cases added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 98 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

95 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 52,942 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,650 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 801 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,877 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 322,695 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 276,977 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.