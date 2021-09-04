98 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 98 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection in one day.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths – 27 was registered in Almaty city. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 16 COVID-19 deaths. 12 people died of COVID-19 in Shymkent city.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 4,830 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 808,431 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 710,025 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.