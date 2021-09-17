98 new coronavirus cases detected in Atyrau rgn last day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 98 new coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region last day with the most cases of 69 recorded in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 49 have developed symptoms.

458 coronavirus patients recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

2,500 are treated at home, while 137 are staying in the modular hospital, 126 in regional hotel #2, 87 in Tengiz hospital.

The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

As earlier reported, severe coronavirus cases halved in the region.

It is worth noting that the lower number of fresh COVID-19 cases is thanks to the ongoing vaccination campaign which kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get vaccine jabs. The mass vaccination campaign started on April 2, 2021.