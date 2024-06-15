98 primary healthcare facilities built in Kazakhstan since 2023

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova, representatives of central state bodies, deputy governors of regions attended the Government meeting on the progress of the development of the Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

The Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project foresees the construction of 655 primary healthcare facilities with 95 commissioned since last year. Healthcare Vice Minister Zhandos Burkitbayev reported on the current measures. He said the design and estimate documentation of 483 facilities was developed.

The national project is aimed at raising rural healthcare availability.

The Deputy Vice Minister assigned state bodies and regional akimats to strengthen control over the project implementation and quality of construction works since the project is of great importance to the population.