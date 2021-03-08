984 more air passengers had no PCR tests upon arrival in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25 international flights from Germany, Sri Lanka, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 7, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 25 international flights, 15 with 2,588 passengers on board (535 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights carrying 1,153 passengers (449 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Two flights with 315 passengers on board (all passengers had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city. Two flights carrying 278 passengers (all passengers had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

Out of 4,334 air passengers arrived yesterday, 3,350 had COVID-19 PCR tests with a negative result and 984 Kazakhstanis did not have the test at hand.

Those arrived without the COVID-19 PCR test were tested and are placed in the quarantine facilities.

The tests of 307 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on March 6, 2021, without COVID-19 PCR tests returned a negative result.