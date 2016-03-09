9840 polling stations for election of Majilis deputies to be opened across Kazakhstan

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis will be able to cast their votes at the upcoming elections to Majilis at 9840 polling stations across the country, this has been announced at today's briefing by deputy chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Kazakhstan Vladimir Foos.

According to his words, Kazakhstanis will also be able to vote at special polling stations abroad.

To do this, representative offices of the Republic of Kazakhstan in foreign states have organized polling stations.

As of March 4, 2016, according to the CEC, more than 14 thousand citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan were registered by consular agencies in foreign countries.

Deputy Head of the CEC noted that in total 65 polling stations have been established. 25 stations are located in Asia, 4 - in the countries of South and North America, 1 - in Africa, 20 - in Europe, 15 - in the CIS.