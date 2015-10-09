99% of Kazakhstani children have access to free education - ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 99% of children in Kazakhstan have access to free education, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Vice Minister of Education and Science Yessengazy Imangaliyev revealed the figures at a press conference in Astana on Friday (October 9). At the press conference, Vice Minister Imangaliyev reminded that Kazakhstan delivered a detailed report on the protection of children's rights in the country at the regular meeting of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in Geneva on September 16-17. Participating in the event were 11 countries, including Kazakhstan. "In our report we emphasized that 99,8% of Kazakhstani children have access to free education," Mr. Imangaliyev noted. In his words, utmost attention was also paid to the problems of children from low-income families and with special needs. "In line with the state program developed in Kazakhstan, 70% of such children will have access to educational institutions by 2020," he added.