EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 08 June 2015 | GMT +6

    99 school leavers in Astana retain Altyn Belgi mark

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 3,399 school leavers have passed the Unified National Testing in Astana over the past five days.

    99 of them retained the prestigious Altyn Belgi mark given only to the best school leavers, astana.gov.kz reports. Astana resident Riana Mustafina scored the highest possible number of points - 125. Two more school leavers earned 124 points apiece. Average score in Astana made 86,26 points. At the Unified National Testing, students are traditionally given three and a half hours to demonstrate their knowledge of four mandatory and one optional subjects.

    Tags:
    Astana Education Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!