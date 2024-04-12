99,920 evacuated from flooded areas in Kazakhstan

The Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan has issued the information on the flood situation in the country as of 5:00pm, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry, 99,920 people, including 36,593 children, were evacuated due to floods across the country.

10,015 people returned their homes.

As of 5:00pm, 6,566 people, including 3,194 kids, were accommodated in temporary shelters.

9 million 089 thousand cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, 1.6 million sack tares or 1.2 million tons of inert material were laid.

Floodwater was diverted from 3,071 houses and 1,931 courtyards.