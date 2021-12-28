EN
    10:57, 28 December 2021

    9mln people need to get COVID-19 booster shots in 1st half of 2022 – Mamin

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin instructed to step up the efforts to revaccinate Kazakhstanis against COVID-19, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

    «As of today, over 9mln of the adult population or 80% have been given the first component of vaccines. The second component has been administered to around 8.5mln people or around 75% of the adult population. It is important to step up the mass revaccination efforts in the country,» said Mamin at a government session.

    He went on to not that 9mln people need to get COVID-19 booster shots in the first half of 2022.

    «The Ministries of Information, Health as well as governor’s offices need to activate awareness-raising efforts on the importance of revaccination,» said the Kazakh PM.


