TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:46, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    9mln people receive 1st component of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,018,343 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the Commission, 8,556,465 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, the country has logged 2,216 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 547 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


