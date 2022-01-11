9mln people receive 1st component of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,018,343 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, 8,556,465 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 2,216 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 547 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.