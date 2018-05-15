9th Central Asian Internet Development Forum to convene in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ninth Central Asian Internet Development Forum will take place in Almaty on 17-18 May, 2018.

The event is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, International Center for Journalism MediaNet and Konrad Adenaur Foundation.



The theme of 2018 forum is "Media, State, Society: Digital Security and Media Literacy", the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Astana reports.

The themes for discussion are following:

Role of the state, media and society in development of information space;

Influence of the Internet on designing of reality;

Digital safety, protection of personal data;

Freedom of expression in Central Asia, possibilities for media;

Media literacy of audience as the most effective instrument of counteraction against promotion and fake news;

Xenophobia, hostility language;

Role of the state in regulation of the media sphere.



The forum will gather some 120 independent experts, government official and representatives of non-governmental organizations, journalists, and lawyers from the regions. The experts from, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Tajikistan, and Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan will present and discuss the challenges and possibilities of the Internet in the region, share their ideas, cases and instruments.

The event is in line with the Office's activities aimed at promoting media freedom and freedom of expression in line with the OSCE principles and commitments.