9th Central Asian Youth Leadership Programme to bring together 30 environmental leaders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Regional Environmental Centre of Central Asia is organizing a seven-day Central Asian Leadership Programme (CALP) in Almaty, Kazakhstan for approximately 30 young leaders from Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.

It will take place on September 17 - 23.



During the programme, the participants will learn various aspects of promoting green economy, integrating water resources management and utlizing regional cooperation to achieve sustainable use of natural resources. The participants will also have an opportunity to network, discuss main topics of the programme and learn directly from regional leaders of transformative processes, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.

The CALP is a follow-up to the Programme Office's long-standing efforts to promote green growth, to strengthen the network of young environmental leaders in Central Asia and to promote sustainable development.