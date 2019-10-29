9th meeting of China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee to be held

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will come to China on Nov. 4 to co-chair the 9th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Han, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Monday, Xinhua reports.

The committee, established in 2004, oversees bilateral cooperation ranging from trade, transport to science and technology.