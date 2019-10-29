EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:04, 29 October 2019 | GMT +6

    9th meeting of China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee to be held

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will come to China on Nov. 4 to co-chair the 9th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Han, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Monday, Xinhua reports.

    The committee, established in 2004, oversees bilateral cooperation ranging from trade, transport to science and technology.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!