9th show of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup kicks off in Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is set to host the 9th Show of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup for the 2024 season today, WAM reports.

The Cup is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS.

The championship will feature a strong lineup of Arabian horses from the Czech Republic and across the European Union. It is the third leg of the Emirates Arabian Horse World Cup series in Europe, following competitions in France and Denmark. The championship coincides with the Prague Intercup – International Arabian Horse Show 2024.

The Czech Republic has a very active role in Arabian horse sports, and these events are managed by the Czech Association for Purebred Arabian Horses, established in 1993, with many owners and breeders in its membership and plenty of Arabian horses registered.