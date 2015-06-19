EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:27, 19 June 2015 | GMT +6

    9yo cyclist dies under wheels of backhoe in E Kazakhstan rgn

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 9-year-old girl has been crashed to death under the wheels of a backhoe in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region, according to YK- news.kz.

    According to the head of the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of East Kazakhstan region Bakhytzhan Torgayev, the tragedy occurred last night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Driver of the vehicle, aged 24, was put into a temporary detention center. Criminal case has been launched.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!