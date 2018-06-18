EN
    17:23, 18 June 2018 | GMT +6

    9yo fasting child, suspected of meningitis, hospitalized

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A 9-year-old child suspected of having meningococcal infection has been hospitalized to the regional infectious diseases hospital in Taldykorgan. 

    "He studies at one of the local madrassa. The child was fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. It is too early to assert anything univocally," head of the public health protection department of Almaty region Yergaliu Sydymanov said.

    As earlier reported, two young men were also admitted today to hospital in Taldykorgan. Another two men recently suspected of having meningococcal infection have underwent treatment and have been already discharged from the hospital.

