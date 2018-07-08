EN
    10:28, 08 July 2018 | GMT +6

    9yo fell from cliffs in Bayanaul

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A boy, aged 9, fell from the cliffs one km away from the tourist camp at the Bayanaul state national natural park, pavlodarnews. kz reports.

    The boy reportedly run forward, climbed a little and failed to catch himself on the cliffs while falling. The boy was airlifted to the local children's hospital with head injuries. Doctors diagnosed no spinal injuries in the critically ill child, the healthcare department reports.

