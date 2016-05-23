9yo girl struck by car in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Last week a 9-year-old girl was struck by a car in the city of Petropavlovsk.

The girl was hit at a pedestrian crossing on Satpayev street, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Dept.

After the accident, the driver aged 23, informed police and doctors. The victim with injuries was taken to Children's Hospital. After receiving medical care she was allowed to go home. The survey showed that at the moment of the road accident the driver was sober.