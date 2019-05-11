9yo Kazakh girl wins Mini Miss Universe 2019 title

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 9year-old Sabina Kairat of Kokshetau city has been awarded the title of the Mini Miss Universe 2019.

Sabina Kairat and her little brother Dinmukhammed, aged 5, took part in the Universe Beauty 2019, the international festival of beauty, fashion and talent held in Turkey.







Sabina Kairat won the top award winning the Mini Miss Universe title in the 9-10 age category and the Best Dance diploma. Her brother won the Best Photo Model Universe Beauty award. His dance was also recognized as the best.

