EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:00, 09 September 2020 | GMT +6

    A 230-seat kindergarten to open in Pavlodar

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 8 out of 83 preschool facilities in Pavlodar are private kindergartens.

    A new children’s educational center opened in the first six months of 2020 in the city. Another kindergarten to accommodate 230 children will unveil in the second half the year, the education department reports.

    There are 83 preschool facilities in the region which welcome 17,376 kids. 72 of them are state-run for 16,490 kids, while 8 are private for 783 children. There are also 3 preschool mini centres for 103 preschoolers.


    Tags:
    Social support Education Education and Science Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!