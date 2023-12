KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Agliulin has been appointed mayor of Balkhash town in Karaganda region, the press service of the Governor of the region informs.

"Former Governor of Balkhash town Ardak Raiymbekov was relieved of his duties at his own request. As agreed upon with the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan A. Agliulin has been appointed mayor of Balkhash town," the statement reads.