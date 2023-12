ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aydin Aimbetov became the official ambassador of the international exhibition "EXPO-2017".

The relevant certificate was given him by Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Company" Astana EXPO-2017 "Akhmetzhan Yessimov at today's meeting. In addition, Mr. Aimbetov was gifted the watch made of metal of a spacecraft. The watch has an inscription "Kazakhstan, Baikonur, Soyuz TM-18M".