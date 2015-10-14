A. Aimbetov monitored state of Aral and Caspian seas from space

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani spaceman Aidyn Aimbetov reported to President Nursultan Nazarbayev about the research work he did during his space travel .

"Dear Mr. President, I would like to report about the fulfillment of the tasks you set. The research work needed to be done during my space travel from September 2 through September 12 has been conducted. The monitoring of the state of the Aral Sea and the Caspian Sea was fulfilled. The research of the physical properties of microparticles in the micro-gravity environment was done," A. Aimbetov said.

According to him, this information will be later used by Kazakhstani scientists in their research works in the sphere of thermalnuclear energy, medicine, nano-technologies and food industry.

He also noted that over the independence period Kazakhstan had created a good basis and conditions for development of the space industry in the country.