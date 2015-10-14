A. Aimbetov presented flag of Kazakhstan that travelled to space to N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Spaceman Aidyn Aimbetov presented the flag of Kazakhstan that travelled to the space with him to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Mr. President, first of all I would like to thank you for the care and support that helped me to make my space travel a reality. It is the happiest day in my life, because I received the Golden Star award - "Khalyk Kakharmany" (People's Hero) from my President," A. Aimbetov told at the awarding ceremony in the Akorda.

Besides, he noted that it was an honor for him to represent Kazakhstan as a member of the international crew at the International Space Station.

"Kazakhstan has great prospects for development of the space sector. I would like to assure everyone that I will exert every effort, use all my knowledge and experience for the good of development of this sector in Kazakhstan. I took the flag of Kazakhstan to space that travelled more than 150 times around the world and I would like to present it to you, Mr. President," A. Aimbetov added.