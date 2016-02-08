A. Aldambergen appointed chairperson of KASE Management Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Following a decision of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Board of Directors, as of February 8, 2016 Alina Aldambergen was appointed the Chairperson of Management Board of KASE with a term of office of three years.

Previously A. Aldambergen occupied positions of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of "Baiterek" Holding, Director General of "Samuryk-Kazyna" LLP, Deputy Chairman of the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Surveillance of the Financial Market and Financial Organizations, Deputy Chairman of the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation of Activities of Regional Financial Center of Almaty (ARA RFCA), as well as executive positions at "ABN AMRO Bank Kazakhstan" JSC and other second-tier banks. In various years A. Aldambergen was a member of the KASE Board of Directors, she worked as an independent director there.

A. Aldambergen in 1995 graduated with a diploma of honour from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, in 2007 - from the Simon Business School of the University of Rochester (MBA).

Currently, KASE Management Board consists of five persons: A. Aldambergen (Chairman), I. Sabitov (Deputy Chairman), A. Tsalyuk (Deputy Chairman), N. Khoroshevskaya (Deputy Chairman), A. Turgulova (director of business development).