A book about Astana becomes bestseller in Canada

ASTANA-OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - Last week Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov visited Manitoba and attended a presentation of a book "Astana: Architecture, Myth & Destiny" by Canadian author, Dr. Frank Albo, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

During the presentation, Ambassador Zhigalov delivered his welcoming remarks where he outlined his country's success in building a strong economy, political stability and gaining international recognition for valuable contributions in maintaining peace. He emphasized the importance of building a new capital for Kazakhstan which became a driving force for the state's economy.



Dr. Albo in his remarks said that the book gained a status of a bestseller as its first 4500 sold out immediately.



"This book lays out a foundation myth encoded into the breathtaking architecture of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. An omnibus of archaeological discovery, architecture, folklore, and code-breaking symbolism, Astana advances challenging ideas and offers a wealth of fresh insights into the hidden history of one of the most remarkable cities on Earth," a post on his official website reads.



Dr. Frank Albo is a Canadian architectural historian and an expert on communicating new streams of knowledge in relation to the built environment and the cultures of the past.



To learn more about him and his bestselling book about the Kazakh capital, please visit his website at www.frankalbo.com.



