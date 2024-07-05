A book on higher education cooperation of SCO member states presented in Astana

The publication themed "International cooperation in the sphere of higher education of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states" was presented in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The publication is the result of a collaboration of the SCO member states, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing education and sharing knowledge. The collection outlines the collective achievements and joint work of the SCO member states in the field of education and science, as well as international cooperation in the Russian, English, and Chinese languages.

Photo credit: Solton Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

The ceremony was attended by Liqun Zhang, the President of South China University of Technology and Xi'an Jiaotong University, and Professor Zhansseit Tuimebayev, the Chairman of the Board-Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.