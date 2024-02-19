A British mining delegation visits Uzbekistan

On February 9-16, a British delegation on mining issues visited Uzbekistan, UzA reports.

The delegation included employees of the UK Department of Trade and Industry and representatives of such leading companies in their field as Weir Minerals, WOOD Plc, MSA Minerals, MMD Mineral Sizing, and SRK Consulting.

The guests discussed the prospects for cooperation in the mining industry in the ministries of Energy, Investment, Industry and Trade, and the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Company (AMMC).

As part of the visit to AMMC, a meeting took place with the leadership of the company and an exchange of views on interaction issues. Current mutually beneficial relations between Uzbekistan and the UK were touched upon, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in many areas, especially in the mining and metallurgical industries, was noted.