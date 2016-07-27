A Celtic fan living in Kyrgyzstan gives his guide to Astana ahead of Champions League qualifier

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A Scottish expat football fan has given his guide to the Kazakhstan capital Astana ahead of Celtic's UEFA Champions League qualifier, Kazinform refers to Kabar.

David McArdle, from Greenock, has been living in the region for the past six years and he will be one of many Scots at the game on Wednesday– except he will have the bonus of local knowledge.

The 32-year-old Celtic fan moved out to nearby Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan after falling in love with the region,

He said: “I was studying for a postgraduate diploma in Russian language at the University of Glasgow. In the lead up to my final exam, a friend on the course and I decided to go to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan where we had read that Russian language classes cost as little as £4 per hour.

“The economic benefit was also mixed with a wanderlust I’ve always had, even as a child, when I’d look at maps for hours and memorise obscure football teams from the most remote parts of the world.”

David now runs a business which is online and allows him to remain in Central Asia.

He said: “I was happy to remain in Central Asia due to its wonderful climate, we have four very distinct seasons, the abundance of fresh and organic produce grown locally, the extremely low cost of living (for Kyrgyzstan, and not Kazakhstan).

“Bishkek also probably has the most eclectic and exciting range of nightspots in the entire region.”

David says Celtic fans can probably leave their coats at home for the game, with temperatures predicted to be in the 20s.

He said: “Celtic fans can feel bless that the tie is July and not January, which could have been the case had the sides faced each other in the Champions League group stages.”

He also recommended trying plov which is considered a national delicacy and vegetarians should head to Café-Boutique Eco-fit.

David said Celtic fans can expect to pay around £1 to £2 for local beer or £2 to £4 for imported bottle beer.

He added: “I recommend Chechill Pub located on the popular Kabanbay Batyr Avenue, close to where the street crosses the Ishim River.

“It is packed every night with young Kazakhs taking advantage of the bar’s nightly drink promotions.

“Or, if Celtic fans are in need of an overpriced pint of the black stuff, O’Hara’s on Zheltoqsan Street should do the job.”

He warned that bureaucracy is a big issue in the region.

He said: “Breathe slowly if and indeed when you encounter Kazakhstan’s bureaucracy and embrace it as part of the experience.

“Hotel check-ins may appear overly interrogative, while economically-inked stamps can at times appear surgically attached to the arms of scowling officials.

“Carry your passport of copies wherever you go in case of serendipitous checks.