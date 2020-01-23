A choir of 1,000 sings Abai’s song in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Festivities dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai are in full swing in Ust-Kamenogorsk, eastern Kazakhstan, the native land of Abai, Kazinform reports.

For instance, today a choir of 1,000 residents of Ust-Kamenogorsk gathered at the central square of the city to perform a well-known song of Abai called Kozimnin karasy (You’re the black of my eye). The choir consisted mainly of students of local universities and volunteers who laid the flowers to the Abai’s monument after the spectacular performance.

Ust-Kamenogorsk authorities shared the video of the performance via the city's official Instagram page.





Earlier Kazinform reported that it were First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who had given the official start to the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai in the Kazakh capital this week.