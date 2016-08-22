A.Duda thanked N.Nazarbayev for support of Polish diaspora in Kazakhstan

WARSAW. KAZINFORM President of Poland Andrzej Duda thanked Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev for the support of the Poles living in Kazakhstan.

After the bilateral talks held within the Nursultan Nazarbayev’s state visit to Poland, both presidents made a joint statement.

Andrzej Duda positively evaluated the efforts of the Kazakh authorities on development of transport infrastructure in the country and called Nursultan Nazarbayev to cooperate in this sphere. According to him, there is an opportunity to use the sea and overland routes which will enable to increase mutual export of goods. The Polish Leader emphasized that local businessmen were eager to invest in Kazakhstan economy.

Besides, Andrzej Duda informed about the negotiations about the launch of the direct flight between Astana and Warsaw. “The negotiations with LOT Airlines are underway. I hope that this flight will be launched prior to beginning of the EXPO 2017 in Astana,” he highlighted.

He thanked N.Nazarbayev for the support of the Polish diaspora in Kazakhstan. In his words, the implementation of the Intergovernmental Agreement in Education as of 2015 has already been started.

“The Agreement entered into force in April 2016. I hope, that it will contribute to the development of teaching the Polish language to Polish children born in Kazakhstan. Thank you for kind attitude to them. I am pleased that you came to our country,” he concluded.