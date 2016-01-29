A. Dzhaksybekov called Astana a city with zero unemployment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov called Astana a city with zero unemployment, he told it speaking at the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana today.

"Astana has become a city of universal labour. There are thousands of jobs created in Astana for many people living here and coming here for work. In fact we can talk about zero unemployment. The number of the registered unemployed makes about two thousand people, it is for almost one million population city. Moreover, there are several times more available vacancies in Astana," the Mayor said.

According to him, the registered unemployed people in the capital city are embraced with the training courses and involved in public works now.