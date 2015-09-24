EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:41, 24 September 2015 | GMT +6

    A.Dzhaksybekov congratulates Astana residents and guests on Eid al-Adha

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated the residents and guests of the capital city on Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday.

    "Dear residents and guests of Astana! Dear Muslims! I cordially congratulate you on sacred holiday Qurban Ait! This is one of the most important holidays for all the followers of Islam, the holiday embodying the unity of the nation and care about relatives, kindness and mercy. On this wonderful day I wish you good health, happiness and welfare! Let the holy Qurban Ait bring warmth, joy and harmony to each family!" the letter of congratulation reads. Source: Mayor's Office press service

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Religion Holidays Kazinform's Timeline News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!