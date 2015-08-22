A. Dzhaksybekov met with «Astana» football team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov met with players of "Astana" football team, which successfully plays in the qualification rounds of the Europa League when it defeated APOEL FC from Cyprus.

"Despite the victory in the first match, the most difficult part is to secure this success in the return match and become a part of the history advancing into the group stage of the Championship League," the Mayor emphasized.

Besides, A. Dzhaksybekov noted that the success of the Astana team helped to unite the residents of Astana and fans of this sports in Kazakhstan. The arena had the atmosphere of the true European football that gathered about 30 thousand fans.

Besides, according to the Mayor, the success of the football club has to become the foundation for the growth of the club to the level of European best football clubs, Astana.kz reports.