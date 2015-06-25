A. Dzhaksybekov met with Steven Seagal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekovmet with American actor, director and producer Steven Seagal. S. Seagal arrived in Astana for participation in the 1st International Festival of Martial Arts which is scheduled to be held within the framework of the celebration of the Day of the Capital City, the press service of the Mayor of Astana informs.

The Mayor thanked the guest for his interest in Astana and told him about the changes of the capital city over the recent years.

According to the mayor, the city has changed not just in terms of architecture but it has its own atmosphere now.

"One of new Astana's traditions is celebration of the Capital City Day. This holiday is celebrated all over the country. Just like President Nursultan Nazarbayev thought Astana united the people of the country. It became a symbol of freedom and positive energy of our country. We are glad to welcome our friends from all over the world here in the capital city of Kazakhstan," A. Dzhaksybekov said.