    18:56, 10 August 2015 | GMT +6

    A. Dzhaksybekov: Work of Astana administration will not change regarding EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The priorities of the Astana administration regarding the EXPO-2017 will not change after the changes in "Astana EXPO-2017" Company, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov told today.

    Speaking of the preparation of Astana for holding of the international exhibition EXPO in 2017, the Mayor of the capital city noted the importance of expansion of the international relations of Astana.

    "The priorities of the work of the Astana administration will not change after the changes in "Astana EXPO-2017" Company. Earlier, I gave instructions to work out a trip to neighboring cities and regions for their attraction to our exhibition. These are official events of the administration of Astana city but they need to be used as additional instruments for EXPO promotion," A. Dzhaksybekov said.

