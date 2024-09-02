EN
    08:52, 02 September 2024

    A family of Turkish tourists arrives in Kazakhstan for V World Nomad Games

    Photo from personal family archives

    Tourists traveling from Ankara to Astana arrived yesterday in Aktau. The couple of Idil and Burak and their two-year-old son left Türkiye on August 12. They arrived in Kazakhstan to enjoy the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo from personal family archives

    They are great fans of the Word Nomad Games. So they decided to buy a microbus, convert it into a campervan to travel for long distances and hit the road.

    Photo from personal family archives

    The family took the ferry from Baku in Azerbaijan to Aktau in Kazakhstan. The tourists thanked for a warm welcome in Kazakhstan. They planned to leave for Astana in the evening.

    Photo from personal family archives

    As earlier reported, the V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13. Over 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports. The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racing Track, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

    Travel Tourism Astana Kazakhstan World Nomad Games Kazakhstan and Turkey Aktau Cultural Heritage Society
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
